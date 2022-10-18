Sister Wives: Kody and Christine Brown's Daughter Gwendlyn Brown Shares She's Bisexual

Watch : "Sister Wives" Stars Kody Brown & Christine Brown Split After 25 Years

Sister Wives' Gwendlyn Brown is getting candid about her sexuality.

The 21-year-old daughter of Kody and Christine Brown didn't hold back during the Oct. 16 episode of the TLC show, stating to producers in an interview, "I'm bisexual."

She continued, "I'm not only attracted to women. I'm also attracted to men and people that fall into other gender spectrums."

Titled "Telling Truely," the episode comes nearly a year after Christine announced her split from Kody following 25 years together. In addition to Gwendlyn, the former couple share Aspyn, 27, Mykelti, 26, Paedon, 24, Ysabel, 19, and Truely, 12. Kody is also dad to 12 other kids with sister wives Meri Brown, Janelle Brown and Robyn Brown.

In a separate confessional, Christine told producers that she connected the dots about Gwendlyn's sexuality when Leon Brown, the only child of Kody and Meri, came out as gay during Sister Wives' 11th season in 2017. (Leon has since come out as transgender, using they/them pronouns.)

"I knew immediately," Christine recalled of the moment, adding that she and Gwendlyn have had "great conversations" about sexuality ever since. In fact, Christine said that her daughter often "teases me about having celebrity crushes on women and that I'm also partially gay."