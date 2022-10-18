Watch : Camila Cabello Reveals Why She DELETED Dating Apps

Like Camila Cabello once sang, not everything works out, no.

The "Havana" singer got candid about her personal experience with looking for love on an app—which didn't last very long at all.

She revealed during an interview on The Drew Barrymore Show, which will air Oct. 18, "I was on a dating app for like 24 hours then I left."

The 25-year-old explained that she had her reasons for swiping left on the idea of online dating after giving it a try.

"The first guy that DM'd me was like aspiring singer-songwriter from Nashville and I was just like, I feel weird cause somebody could be using me," she told host Drew Barrymore. "You don't know there intentions."

With that being said, Camila noted that she prefers a different way of finding a connection.

"When you are just trying to make friends, you're gonna meet guys that are vetted by your friends," she added, "which is amazing."