Paul Flores Found Guilty of Murdering Kristin Smart 26 Years After She Went Missing

Kristin Smart Murder Trial: Paul Flores Found Guilty

Content warning: This story discusses sexual assault.

After more than 26 years since Kristin Smart's disappearance, a verdict has been reached in her murder case.

A jury found Paul Flores guilty of first-degree murder in connection to the 1996 disappearance of the Cal Poly San Luis Obispo student. In July, Paul went on trial after prosecutors accused him of killing the 19-year-old while attempting to sexually assault her during the early hours of May 25, 1996. He had pleaded not guilty.

Paul's father, Ruben Flores, was found not guilty of being an accessory to Kristin's murder after authorities accused him of helping Paul bury Kristin's body in the backyard of his Arroyo Grande, Calif. home. He had pleaded not guilty.

In an Oct. 18 press conference following the verdict, Ruben's attorney Harold Mesick stated he was "pleased with the outcome."

"It would be nice if the community would honor the presumptive of innocence. There is just so much animosity toward this man and his family and there is so much hate," Mesick said. "I understand people are upset that Kristin is missing. I wish the community would disabuse themselves of those feelings."

Meanwhile, Paul's defense attorney Robert Sanger told E! News in an email that the matter was still pending and that he does not comment on pending cases.

In a press release, San Luis Obispo County's District Attorney Dan Dow said the verdict will provide "some sense of justice" for Kristin, her family and the local community.

"The impact that Kristin's disappearance and its investigation have had on the Smart family and our community, spanning a quarter century, is profound," Dow said. "We thank them for the tremendous trust and patience they have placed in the investigation and prosecution of this terrible crime. Today, justice delayed is not justice denied."

In court, Deputy District Attorney Christopher Peuvrelle said Kristin was "too nice" to stand up to Paul, alleging, "What we would see as kindness, he would see as a d-ck tease. In his predatory, vile, rapist mind, that's what he saw her as," per broadcast station KRON4.