See Shay Mitchell Pose With Newborn Daughter Rome for Her First Photo Shoot

Pretty little duo.
After welcoming her second child earlier this year—a baby girl named Rome—Shay Mitchell shared an ultra chic image from their first mother/daughter photo shoot, proving her baby girl is already model material.
In the pic, posted to the actress' Instagram on Oct. 17, Shay holds Rome as she strikes a pose in a cozy, cream-colored teddy bear coat. She also shows off an oversized leopard print tote from her travel brand BÉIS.
Shay captioned the photo, "Romes first shoot," with a red heart emoji.
Over the summer, the Pretty Little Liars alum, 35, confirmed the arrival of her daughter with longtime partner Matte Babel, who Shay called a "great" dad.
"I recently just had my second child and this is why this is all so much sweeter because this is the first time I've actually been outside of the house since having her," she told E! News in June. "It's really special to come and visit my other baby."
The couple also share daughter Atlas, who was born in October 2019. Shay later admitted that things around her house have been pretty "wild" with two little ones living under a single roof.
"Going from no kids to one kid is a lot easier than going from one kid to two kids," the actress confessed to E! News in October while celebrating the launch of her new BÉIS collaboration with model and fellow mom Elsa Hosk. "It's amazing, but it is a whole other ballgame."
Amid the chaos, Shay is busy planning the girls' Halloween costumes and getting into the spooky spirit.
"I've ordered four depending on Atlas' moods," she told E! News, adding that Rome's outfit will likely coordinate with whichever character her big sister chooses. "That's like my favorite thing to do."