See Shay Mitchell Pose With Newborn Daughter Rome for Her First Photo Shoot

Watch : Why Shay Mitchell Says Having 2 Kids Is "WILD"

Pretty little duo.

After welcoming her second child earlier this year—a baby girl named Rome—Shay Mitchell shared an ultra chic image from their first mother/daughter photo shoot, proving her baby girl is already model material.

In the pic, posted to the actress' Instagram on Oct. 17, Shay holds Rome as she strikes a pose in a cozy, cream-colored teddy bear coat. She also shows off an oversized leopard print tote from her travel brand BÉIS.

Shay captioned the photo, "Romes first shoot," with a red heart emoji.

Over the summer, the Pretty Little Liars alum, 35, confirmed the arrival of her daughter with longtime partner Matte Babel, who Shay called a "great" dad.

"I recently just had my second child and this is why this is all so much sweeter because this is the first time I've actually been outside of the house since having her," she told E! News in June. "It's really special to come and visit my other baby."