Bachelor Nation’s Madison Prewett Marries Grant Michael Troutt

She's no longer a bachelorette.

The Bachelor alum Madison Prewett and Grant Michael Troutt have officially tied the knot after a ceremony in Texas on Oct. 29.

"It's like heaven knew I needed you," the bride wrote on Instagram with a photo from her big day. "10.29.22."

The bride, 26, wore a dress and veil by NARDOS with Natalie Mas doing her makeup. The celebration was planned by Engaged Events Dallas.

Naturally, Bachelor Nation's own Victoria Fuller and Hannah Ann Sluss were in attendance to watch as Madison—the runner up on Peter Weber's 2020 season—and Grant started their next journey together.

Back in August, when Grant, a minister, proposed, Madison shared a sweet snap of the couple kissing with her ring front and center, writing, "You were worth the wait."

Indeed, he was. From when they met in Dec. 2021, their romance had felt like a fairy tale. "It's been special since the first date," Madison wrote on Instagram in May, "when u forgot to open my car door because we were both so nervous, when we barely touched our quesadillas at dinner because of our deep convos and intentional questions, and then ending the night riding around listening to Drake in the car on full blast for hours."