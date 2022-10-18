New York Restauranteur Forgives James Corden After Calling Him "Abusive Customer"

James Corden is no longer in hot water over these meals.
New York restaurateur Keith McNally called out The Late Late Show host for his alleged behavior at Balthazar's New York location and at Cafe Luxembourg, which he said Corden has since apologized for.
"James Corden is a Hugely gifted comedian, but a tiny Cretin of a man," McNally wrote in an Oct. 17 Instagram post. "And the most abusive customer to my Balthazar servers since the restaurant opened 25 years ago."
McNally went on to write that he doesn't often "86" a customer but he did so with Corden on Oct. 17. As for why? McNally detailed "examples of the funny man's treatment of my staff," which included an alleged instance in June when Corden found a hair during the meal.
"After eating his main course, Corden showed the hair to Balthazar manager G. who was very apologetic," McNally wrote. "Corden was extremely nasty to G, and said: 'Get us another round of drinks this second. And also take care of all of our drinks so far. This way I write any nasty reviews in yelp or anything like that.'"
The 71-year-old restauranteur noted of the hairy situation, "Although this is diabolical, it happens Very occasionally in all restaurants."
McNally's allegations did not stop there. He alleged that, more recently, Corden and his wife, Julia Carey, came to the SoHo spot for brunch when a mix up with the food caused tensions to run high.
According to McNally, Carey ordered an egg yolk omelet with salad and Corden called the server, identified as just M.K., over because there was some egg white mixed into the egg yolk. McNally shared that the kitchen remade the dish, but also made the mistake of sending it out with home fries instead of salad.
McNally added, "That's when James Corden began yelling like crazy to the server: ‘You can't do your job! You can't do your job! Maybe I should go into the kitchen and cook the omelette myself!'"
McNally explained that the server brought forth G., the manager—and things took a turn once more.
"G. said that Corden was pleasant to him but nasty to the server," McNally noted. "M.K. was very shaken, but professional that she is, continued to finish her shift."
Just a few hours after posting this message to social media, McNally said that Corden reached out to make amends.
"James Corden just called me and apologized profusely," McNally wrote in a separate Oct. 17 Instagram post. "Having f--ked up myself more than most people, I strongly believe in second chances."
McNally later added, "anyone magnanimous enough to apologize to a deadbeat layabout like me (and my staff) doesn't deserve to be banned from anywhere. Especially Balthazar. So Come Back to the 5 & Dime, Jimmy Corden, Jimmy Corden. All is Forgiven."
E! News has reached out to Corden's rep for comment and hasn't heard back.