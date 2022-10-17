Gigi Hadid Gives Glimpse Inside Her Home With Fall Vibes and Modern Art

Watch : Why Gigi Hadid Is Calling Kanye "Ye" West a "BULLY" & "JOKE"

Home is where the (h)art is.

Gigi Hadid is invigorating her chic home with new art, posting three rare snaps of one of her homes on her Instagram Stories on Oct. 16.

Two photos show off a piece of upcycled art from artist Sebastian Mueller-Soppart. The artist has been upcycling art since 2011 according to his Instagram bio and reshared Gigi's images writing, "Gigi Hadid bought two of my pieces. I couldn't be happier. Also about how good this looks in her place. Damn."

Mueller-Soppart's art piece, a traditional landscape/pastoral scene, is partially obscured by large blocks of black paint and hung on a black shiplap paneled wall between two large windows.

Two furry pale pink chaise-style lounges sit below the art, with a small, off white ottoman between them.

The second photo, a close up of Mueller-Soppart's art piece, reveals how the black blocks of paint and partially black painted frame melt into the wall it is hung on, providing an artistic perspective on the work of art.