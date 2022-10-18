Exclusive

Inside Dr. Paul Nassif's Baby Shark-Themed 2nd Birthday Party for Daughter Paulina

Dr. Paul Nassif is a proud "Daddy Shark."

The Botched star's daughter Paulina—whom he welcomed with wife Brittany Nassif on Oct. 12, 2020—is officially two years old, and E! News has your exclusive look at her adorable Baby Shark-themed birthday festivities.

"I can't believe my baby Paulina is already 2 years old," Paul said in a statement. "Time flies! Thank you to Baby Shark, all of our family and friends who made this such a special day. Mommy and Daddy love you, Paulina!"

Paulina's Beverly Hills party was decked out with characters from the children's cartoon series Baby Shark's Big Show!. And there were plenty of activities to keep any young toddler busy—including face painting, a Build-A-Bear station, soft plays, arts and crafts, sensory sandboxes and more.

And, of course, the party was completed with some show-stopping snacks. Guests were treated to pizza, California Chicken Café wraps and salads, as well as a wide variety of desserts, including caramel apples, dipped Oreos, dipped pretzels and candy from @realdutchgirl.

Paul Nassif & Daughter Paulina's Cutest Pics

To top it off, Paul, Brittany and his three sons— Gavin, 19, Colin, 16, and Christain, 16, whom he shares with ex-wife Adrienne Maloof—wore matching "Daddy Shark," "Mommy Shark" and "Big Brother Shark" shirts, respectively.

Scroll below to check out all the adorable pics from Paulina's second birthday bash.

Botched returns next year for season eight on E!.

Courtesy of Paul Nassif
Tutu Cute

Paulina looks adorable in a blue and pink tutu with a Baby Shark tee and her hair up in a ponytail.

 

Courtesy of Paul Nassif
Paint Party

The daddy-daughter duo get their faces painted in bright colors.

Courtesy of Paul Nassif
Splish Splash

Brittany and Paulina splash around in a ball pit.

Courtesy of Paul Nassif
Family Affair

Paulina's three older brothers are dressed on-theme while celebrating her big day.

