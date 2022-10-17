Sabrina Carpenter Cheekily Name Drops Joshua Bassett During L.A. Concert

Sabrina Carpenter switched up her song “Nonsense's” lyrics to address once and for all if it's about rumored ex-boyfriend Joshua Bassett. Here's what she said.

There are emails Sabrina Carpenter can't send, but there are rumors she will address in person.

The former Disney Channel star added a twist to the lyrics of her song "Nonsense" at her Oct. 15 concert in Los Angeles to seemingly reference her past rumored romance with Joshua Bassett. Sabrina, clad in a sparkly halter top and matching mini skirt with knee-high black boots, played off the song's catchy tune to deliver a message that needs no decoding.

"I've got a great personality but no t-ts," the actress said, going off-script in the song's outro before adding, "This song is not about Joshua Bassett."

Fans shared the viral moment on social media, including on TikTok where users wrote that Sabrina switches up the lyrics at every concert, but that this rhyme was "THE BEST ONE YET."

The 23-year-old's cheeky reference isn't the only time she's musically alluded to the alleged love triangle rumors between her, Joshua and pop star Olivia Rodrigo in 2021.

In another song off her album emails i can't send, the Girl Meets World actress gets vulnerable—without dropping any names—about the backlash she received over a relationship.

"Now I'm a homewrecker I'm a s--t," Carpenter sings on "because i liked a boy", "I got death threats filling up semi-trucks."

After its release on July 15, some fans believed the song was in reference to her rumored former relationship with Joshua, but others were not so convinced.

"You also have to remember that sabrina, joshua, and olivia are artists with an amazing ability to get their audience to connect to the music," one user wrote on Twitter July 15. "Don't take everything so damn seriously."

