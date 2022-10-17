Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde Respond to Former Nanny's Allegations About Their Split

Watch : Jason Sudeikis Hit "Rock Bottom" After Split From Olivia Wilde

Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde are putting on a united front against allegations made by their children's former nanny.

The exes—who are parents to son Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 4—spoke out on Oct. 17 after the Daily Mail published an interview with the woman in question. In the article, the unidentified nanny detailed the former couple's allegedly tumultuous relationship leading up to their 2020 split and claimed that they had fired her from her position without severance pay.

In response to the accusations, Sudeikis and Wilde told E! News in a joint statement: "As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly."

Accusing the nanny of launching a "now 18 month long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends and colleagues," the duo added that the allegations have "reached its unfortunate apex."