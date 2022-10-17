Jessica Chastain Playfully Trolls Pal Eddie Redmayne Over His Love for Julia Roberts

Watch : Eddie Redmayne EMBARRASSED After Gushing Over Julia Roberts

Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne put their playful friendship on full display over Julia Roberts.

The Eyes of Tammy Faye actress jokingly trolled her Good Nurse co-star as he gushed over Julia, who was honored with the first-ever Academy Museum Gala Icon Award Oct. 15.

"She's an amazing actor," Eddie told E! News' Francesca Amiker Oct. 15 on the red carpet of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala, as Jessica laughed next to him. "She's laughing because she knows Julia Roberts is like, one of the best actors in the world. And she's been mocking me about it all evening. And I once met Julia Roberts and I've been so full of myself."

Jessica quipped, "He's obsessed with her. He's obsessed and I plan on embarrassing him tonight—using that to my advantage."

Though Eddie was smitten with the Pretty Woman actress, he is also just as impressed with Jessica, who stars alongside him in upcoming Netflix movie The Good Nurse, calling her his "dream partner."