Wyclef Jean Pays Tribute After Singer Mikaben's Sudden Death

Wyclef Jean is mourning the death of Haitian singer Mikaben.
The three-time Grammy winner, who was also born in Haiti, paid tribute to the late artist following his sudden death during a show in France on Oct. 15.
"Rest In Peace King @mikaben," he tweeted Oct. 15 alongside a video of the two musicians from earlier this year. "Gone too soon #Haiti."
In the footage, Jean, 53, could be seen praising Mikaben. "Yo listen," he said. "One of the most talented young men period that I've known in my life. Him, right here, real deal."
The clip appeared to be from Michaël Brun's New York BAYO Tour stop in May, where Mikaben and Jean had joined the DJ onstage for a star-studded night. Jean looked back at that time during an Oct. 17 interview with the Miami Herald.
"All I could remember was his smile," he told the publication about Mikaben, remembering how he put his arm around him and said, "This is one of the most influential and inspirational young artists of our generation."
Brun also honored Mikaben with a message on Instagram. "Mika was a one of a kind artist and performer," he wrote Oct. 15. "His presence on stage was magnetic. He brought so much love and passion to his art and cared deeply about his family, friends and Haiti. I'm so grateful for his friendship and kindness. Love you my brother and RIP. As a community let's please support his wife, children and family."
Mikaben, also known as Michael Benjamin, died at age 41 after collapsing onstage during an Oct. 15 Carimi concert in France. A cause of death has yet to be revealed.
The Paris-based concert venue Accor Arena, where he had been performing, expressed their condolences in an Oct. 16 tweet.
"Last night during the Carimi concert, one of the singers, Michael Benjamin, Mikaben of his artist name died following a malaise on stage and despite the intervention of the emergency services," the tweet read. "The entire Accor Arena team is terribly affected and sends all its support to his family and loved ones in this painful ordeal. Our thoughts also go to Claude Cyndecki, his producer, as well as to his fans, shocked by this sudden disappearance."
Mikaben—who released songs like "Marry Me" and "Upside Down" during his lifetime—was married to Vanessa Benjamin and was dad to son Gabriel Benjamin and daughter Leïa Benjamin. In August, the couple announced that Vanessa is pregnant.
Vanessa paid tribute to Mikaben in an Oct. 17 Instagram video that showed throwback footage of them dancing. "My sweet love," she captioned the footage. "How did God manage to be without you for 41years????? @mikaben509."