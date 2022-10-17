Wyclef Jean Pays Tribute After Singer Mikaben's Sudden Death

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

Wyclef Jean is mourning the death of Haitian singer Mikaben.

The three-time Grammy winner, who was also born in Haiti, paid tribute to the late artist following his sudden death during a show in France on Oct. 15.

"Rest In Peace King @mikaben," he tweeted Oct. 15 alongside a video of the two musicians from earlier this year. "Gone too soon #Haiti."

In the footage, Jean, 53, could be seen praising Mikaben. "Yo listen," he said. "One of the most talented young men period that I've known in my life. Him, right here, real deal."

The clip appeared to be from Michaël Brun's New York BAYO Tour stop in May, where Mikaben and Jean had joined the DJ onstage for a star-studded night. Jean looked back at that time during an Oct. 17 interview with the Miami Herald.

"All I could remember was his smile," he told the publication about Mikaben, remembering how he put his arm around him and said, "This is one of the most influential and inspirational young artists of our generation."