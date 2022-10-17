Jenna Ushkowitz Would Only Do a Glee Revival If This Person Was Involved

Watch : Heather Morris Reveals Why "Glee" Co-Stars Were Afraid To Speak Up

Jenna Ushkowitz is ready to go back to Lima, Ohio.

Speaking with E! News exclusively at the AdoptTogether's annual Los Angeles Baby Ball Oct. 15, the Glee star revealed if she would return to the hit Fox series for a potential revival—and her answer might be as popular as BreadstiX's signature dish.

While noting that only creator Ryan Murphy knows if a Glee revival is really happening, she said the opportunity to return to William McKinley would be "awesome."

"If Ryan was doing it and the right people were involved," she said Oct. 15, "I would consider it."

This isn't the first we've heard of a possible Glee reunion, with her co-star Kevin McHale telling E! News exclusively in Sept. that he doesn't believe there would be a reboot unless Murphy wanted one.

As for all those rumors of hostility amongst the cast? Ushkowitz insisted the group is still very close.

"We're a family—families don't always have to get along," she said. "When we were working together, it took more energy to fight than it did to just get along. I spent more hours with them than literally, my own family."