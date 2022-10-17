Russell Crowe Makes Red Carpet Debut With Girlfriend Britney Theriot

Watch : Russell Crowe Talks "Unhinged" Being First Movie Back in Theaters

Russell Crowe has found love again.

The American Gangster star, 58, made his red carpet debut on Oct. 16 with his girlfriend Britney Theriot, 31, at the premiere of his new film Poker Face in Rome, Italy.

The pair—who first sparked romance rumors in Nov. 2020 after they were spotted packing on the PDA wile playing tennis—walked hand and hand down the red carpet, stopping to pose for pics with their arms around each other.

For the event, Russell donned an all-black look, consisting of matching slacks, blazer and T-shirt. The dark outfit was a striking contrast to that of Britney's, who stood out with a blue and orange statement dress. Her look was accompanied with black pumps and beach waves.