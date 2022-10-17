Kelly Rizzo Pours One Out for Bob Saget With Sweet Tattoo Tribute

This tattoo tribute seems to be shaken not stirred.
Nine months after Bob Saget unexpectedly died at age 65, Kelly Rizzo honored her late husband with a unique tattoo to represent one of the comedian's favorite drinks. Rizzo's new ink on her arm depicts a martini with one olive inside, as seen on her Instagram Stories on Oct. 17.
"My tattoo for Bob," she wrote. "He loved his martinis so much. Amazing single needle work by @inkbyrico," tagging Laguna Beach, Calif. based tattoo artist Rick Coury.
The Full House star was found dead in his Orlando, Fla. hotel room on Jan. 9, and authorities later determined that the cause of death was head trauma.
Rizzo, who married Saget in 2018, has been processing her grief gradually. In an exclusive interview with E! News, last month, the Eat, Travel, Rock host said her grief has been coming in "ebbs and flows."
"You can think you're doing better one moment, and then all of a sudden, you have a week where it just comes crashing down on you and it surprises the hell out of you," the travel blogger, 43, said. "You're like 'Whoa, I thought it was doing better. Where did that come from?'"
"I'm choosing gratitude and being grateful for the time we had together," Rizzo added. "Versus feeling sad that our time was cut short."
Earlier that month, the Emmy Awards also paid tribute to Saget during the annual In Memorium segment, something Rizzo said made her emotional to watch.
"I've been a wreck all day waiting for this," she wrote on her Instagram Story Sept. 12."My heart broke all over again. But I know he'd be proud for this recognition."
She added, "This is still all so damn weird and surreal."