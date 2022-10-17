Kelly Rizzo Pours One Out for Bob Saget With Sweet Tattoo Tribute

Watch : Bob Saget's Widow Kelly Rizzo's First TV Interview Since His Death

This tattoo tribute seems to be shaken not stirred.

Nine months after Bob Saget unexpectedly died at age 65, Kelly Rizzo honored her late husband with a unique tattoo to represent one of the comedian's favorite drinks. Rizzo's new ink on her arm depicts a martini with one olive inside, as seen on her Instagram Stories on Oct. 17.

"My tattoo for Bob," she wrote. "He loved his martinis so much. Amazing single needle work by @inkbyrico," tagging Laguna Beach, Calif. based tattoo artist Rick Coury.

The Full House star was found dead in his Orlando, Fla. hotel room on Jan. 9, and authorities later determined that the cause of death was head trauma.

Rizzo, who married Saget in 2018, has been processing her grief gradually. In an exclusive interview with E! News, last month, the Eat, Travel, Rock host said her grief has been coming in "ebbs and flows."