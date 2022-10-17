Shereé Whitfield Wants Kim Zolciak-Biermann to Return to Real Housewives of Atlanta

Watch : Sheree Whitfield Wants RHOA Alum Kim Zolciak-Biermann to Rejoin Cast

There's one Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Shereé Whitfield would love to see reclaim her Georgia peach.

Chatting exclusively with E! News at BravoCon 2022 on Oct. 16, the reality star revealed that she not only keeps in touch with former co-star Kim Zolciak-Biermann, but that she would love to see her rejoin the cast of the Bravo series.

"That's one of the people I would love to bring back to the show," Shereé said on the BravoCon red carpet. Her fellow original RHOA co-star left the series after season 5 in 2012 but later returned as a "friend of" for season 10 in 2017.

Kim isn't the only cast member Shereé would like to see make her Bravo comeback, adding that former O.G. RHOA star Lisa Wu "didn't get a fair chance" during her three-season run on the series.

"She left before we really got to see the whole Lisa Wu," Shereé continued. "She's funny, too. She speaks her mind, she's strong, and they just didn't get a chance to capture that because she was gone too soon."