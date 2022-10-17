Shereé Whitfield Wants Kim Zolciak-Biermann to Return to Real Housewives of Atlanta

There's one Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Shereé Whitfield would love to see reclaim her Georgia peach.
Chatting exclusively with E! News at BravoCon 2022 on Oct. 16, the reality star revealed that she not only keeps in touch with former co-star Kim Zolciak-Biermann, but that she would love to see her rejoin the cast of the Bravo series.
"That's one of the people I would love to bring back to the show," Shereé said on the BravoCon red carpet. Her fellow original RHOA co-star left the series after season 5 in 2012 but later returned as a "friend of" for season 10 in 2017.
Kim isn't the only cast member Shereé would like to see make her Bravo comeback, adding that former O.G. RHOA star Lisa Wu "didn't get a fair chance" during her three-season run on the series.
"She left before we really got to see the whole Lisa Wu," Shereé continued. "She's funny, too. She speaks her mind, she's strong, and they just didn't get a chance to capture that because she was gone too soon."
Before reminiscing on old RHOA faces, Shereé teased some new ones joining the show's upcoming 15th season. Bravo has not officially announced this season's official lineup but it is rumored that newcomer Janell Stephens is set to join the cast.
"There are a couple new faces," the 52-year-old shared. "I think you're gonna like both, but one, I think you're gonna love. So much personality. Absolutely love her."
And although she noted that the drama this season "has already started," Shereé revealed that she is in a good place with her co-stars at the moment.
"Drew [Sidora] and I, we're cordial," she said. "Kenya [Moore] and I, we haven't started. I think we're at an okay place, but I believe we can get to a better place one day."
Hear more from Shereé in the full clip above.
