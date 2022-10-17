True Thompson Gets in the Halloween Spirit With Spooky Gift From Aunt Kourtney and Uncle Travis

Watch : Did True Thompson REVEAL Kylie Jenner's Baby Boy's Name?

True Thompson is getting a head start on her Halloween candy.

Over the weekend, the 4-year-old daughter of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson celebrated spooky season alongside her cousins in a backyard bash filled with ghoulish goodies. As seen in photos and videos shared on Instagram Stories, one of the sweet treats included a haunted gingerbread mansion gifted by Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, which was decorated with Khloe and True's names, as well as the word "baby" to represent the newest member of their family.

As seen in one clip, little True couldn't help but to indulge in the sugary structure and giggled as she ran away with pumpkin gummy in her hand. Khloe captioned the video: "Thank you so much auntie @kourtneykardash and uncle @travisbarker."

Kim Kardashian and her kids—North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3—were also given their own gingerbread house adorned with their names. "Kourtney and Travis, thank you," she said on her own Instagram Stories. "So cute!"