Hailey Bieber Looks Unrecognizable After She Debuts Bright Red Hair

Watch : Selena Gomez & Hailey Bieber Unite for First Photos Together

Hailey Bieber's latest beauty transformation is bloody good.

The Rhode Skin founder proved she's getting into the Halloween spirit ahead of the festive holiday, as she unveiled bright red hair on Instagram. The model looked unrecognizable in the Oct. 15 post, styling her new 'do in an effortlessly messy updo with wispy long curtain bangs framing her face.

However, her dramatic transformation wasn't the only swoon-worthy aspect of her beauty look.

Makeup artist, Leah Darcy complimented Hailey's hairstyle with an equally bold red lipstick that was topped off with her viral Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment. Matching sparkly eyeshadow and rosy blush were the finishing touches. Plus, the star's long almond-shaped nails, glazed in glossy black lacquer, added an extra edge to her goth-glam look.

"having a lil too much fun," Hailey captioned her post with ghost and bat emojis, possibly hinting that she was playing dress-up for Halloween. After all, she's been posting about the holiday in recent days, writing in another Instagram, "SPOOKY SEASON COMMENCE."

But we digress.