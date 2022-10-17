Why Real Housewives of Miami's Nicole Martin Hasn't Started Wedding Planning Yet

Nicole Martin isn't rushing down the aisle.
The Real Housewives of Miami star and her longtime boyfriend Anthony Lopez got engaged nearly 10 months ago on New Year's Eve, but the reality star and anesthesiologist still doesn't have a wedding date. So what's the reason for the bridal planning holdup?
"We unexpectedly sold our home and we just bought a new house, so we're dealing with that," Nicole exclusively told E! News at BravoCon 2022 on Oct. 16. "We're in the process of moving and remodeling so we focused our energy on that. We did have a fabulous engagement party, which you guys will see on the upcoming season. And I think once we get settled we'll focus on the wedding."
Unfortunately, fans won't get to see Nicole's new digs on RHOM's upcoming fifth season "because we actually sold right when we finished filming," she shared. "But hopefully if there's a next season you guys will get to see the remodel and the whole process."
Nicole also shared an update on her cast, specifically Marysol Patton, with whom she feuded with last season.
"We shared a golf cart here—Marysol, Alexia [Nepola] and I—so things aren't that awkward, we can share a golf cart," Nicole revealed. "But like every relationship I think there's ebbs and flows and we have our high moments and our low moments."
As for former RHOM star Lea Black making a cameo on the upcoming season to support Lisa Hochstein amid her divorce, Nicole thinks her appearance makes perfect sense.
"Lea is married to a very well-known attorney, so if you're gonna ask someone why not ask someone with legal ties?" she said. "I think it was a natural person to turn to."
The Real Housewives of Miami returns Dec. 8 on Peacock.
