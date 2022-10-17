Jonathan Majors Breaks Down His Marvelous Health and Fitness Routine

Watch : Jonathan Majors Praises Julia Roberts at Academy Museum Gala

Jonathan Majors is giving us the secret to his 12-pack abs.

The Lovecraft Country star, 33, recently revealed how he was able to get into shape for his October cover story issue of Men's Health, which lit up the internet last week with social media users thirsting over his ripped physique.

"Hard work," he exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker on the red carpet of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala Oct. 15. "A lot of chicken and rice. A lot of turkey and rice. A lot of bison and rice. Eat a lot, pray a lot, sweat a lot, lift a lot, stretch a lot, sleep a lot."

When asked if that's how people can replicate his 12-pack, he quipped, "May take a little bit more of that—over a long period of time."

While a lot of people want to know about Jonathan's fitness journey, others are inquiring about his love life.