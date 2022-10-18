Love Is Blind Season 3 Sneak Peek: One Contestant Opens Up While Another Does Jumping Jacks

Watch : Love Is Blind's Deepti Vempati & Kyle Abrams Are Officially Over

Love may be blind—but it definitely can't sit still.

In this exclusive sneak peak of Love Is Blind season three, Bartise, a 27-year-old senior analyst, opens up about the difficulties in his parents' marriage to pod partner Raven, a 29-year-old pilates instructor. But, as he's telling the story of how his family ran into his mom's ex-fiancé, Raven begins doing a full-on gym routine on the other side of the wall, including reverse push-ups, a cat-cow stretch and jumping jacks.

"That was the beginning of the end for my parents' relationship" Bartise reflected after he finished the anecdote. "This is crazy that I felt comfortable enough saying that. I would never have thought in a million years I would feel comfortable enough that I would share that f--kin' story. I can't believe I just did!"

In response, Raven continued her jumping jacks, saying, "That's good. That's not even bad, but I see that that was hard for you, so thank you."