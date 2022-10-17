Kelly Clarkson and Dwayne Johnson Honor Loretta Lynn With "Don't Come Home a Drinkin" Duet

Nearly two weeks after the death of musical icon Loretta Lynn, Kelly Clarkson and Dwayne Johnson teamed up for an incredible tribute.
During the Oct. 17 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the pair covered the late singer's track "Don't Come Home A Drinkin' (With Lovin' On Your Mind)." Both Kelly and The Rock traded off verses throughout the performance, with the two harmonizing together during the chorus.
In the comments, fans expressed their surprise with Dwayne's knockout voice with one fan writing, "His voice really actually fits that song. Who would have guessed Dwayne is a countryboy??"
Another person praised the pair coming together for the moment. "This is unexpected, didn't know Dwayne sang until now and loved his low voice that matches with Kelly's high notes which she killed it once more," they said. "What a great tribute to the late Loretta Lynn."
Loretta passed away on October 4 at age 90. In a statement shared by her family online, they shared that she "passed away peacefully" in her sleep at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. Over the course of her 60-year career, Loretta became a three-time Grammy winner for her many hits.
She and her husband Oliver Lynn were married nearly 50 years before his death in 1996. They are survived by four of their children: Clara, Ernest and twins Peggy Jean and Patsy Eileen.
Loretta and Oliver also shared their daughter Betty Sue, who died in 2013 at the age of 64 from emphysema, and son Jack Benny, who drowned in 1984 at the age of 34.