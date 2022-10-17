Janelle Monáe's Fabulous Red Gown Is a Must-See at the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Premiere

Watch : Janelle Monae SHINES in Futuristic Ralph Lauren at Met Gala 2022

Janelle Monáe was an electric lady in London.

The "Pynk" singer made a dramatic entrance with her red hot look at the BFI London Film Festival for the Oct. 16 premiere of her latest film, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery—in which she stars alongside Kate Hudson, Kathryn Hahn, Daniel Craig and Edward Norton.

For the star-studded event, Janelle wore a completely sheer dress that featured long sleeves, a turtleneck collar and a small train. However, the see-through design by Christian Siriano wasn't the only thing worth noting.

Matching red fabric, shaped like a blossoming flower, wrapped around her waist with its layers of billowing material. The musician accessorized her showstopping look with a hat that looked exactly like the skirt, peep-toe heels with floral appliqués and statement jewelry pieces from Misho and Fernando Jorge.

The Moonlight actress was totally feeling herself, as she struck playful poses on the red carpet. In one image captured by photographers, Janelle threw her hands up in the air, pretending she was shocked. Another snapshot showed her modeling the back of her dress as she blew a kiss to the cameras.