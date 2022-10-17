Janelle Monáe's Fabulous Red Gown Is a Must-See at the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Premiere

Janelle Monáe was an electric lady in London.
The "Pynk" singer made a dramatic entrance with her red hot look at the BFI London Film Festival for the Oct. 16 premiere of her latest film, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery—in which she stars alongside Kate Hudson, Kathryn Hahn, Daniel Craig and Edward Norton.
For the star-studded event, Janelle wore a completely sheer dress that featured long sleeves, a turtleneck collar and a small train. However, the see-through design by Christian Siriano wasn't the only thing worth noting.
Matching red fabric, shaped like a blossoming flower, wrapped around her waist with its layers of billowing material. The musician accessorized her showstopping look with a hat that looked exactly like the skirt, peep-toe heels with floral appliqués and statement jewelry pieces from Misho and Fernando Jorge.
The Moonlight actress was totally feeling herself, as she struck playful poses on the red carpet. In one image captured by photographers, Janelle threw her hands up in the air, pretending she was shocked. Another snapshot showed her modeling the back of her dress as she blew a kiss to the cameras.
While Janelle has certainly cemented herself as a music and fashion icon, she opened up about how she plans to flourish as an actor. Hint: She's taking notes from Johnny Depp.
"When I think about careers," she said at the Screen Talk event during the BFI London Film Festival, per Variety. "This person's life as an actor...Johnny Depp has a very badass career."
The outlet reported that she referenced Johnny's work in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and Sweeney Todd as "dramatic roles" she hopes to play.
"Whatever the Janelle Monáe version of them is," she continued, "maybe it's something even better, I want to be able to do those transformative characters that people are dressing up as for Halloween."
However, we'd argue that her larger-than-life red carpet looks have already inspired many costumes.