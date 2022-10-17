H&M Holiday Shop: Get the Perfect Knit Sweater for $20 & More Fashionable Looks & Gifts Starting at $13

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you're as excited to get to gift giving... okay, and receiving... as I am, you can start your holiday shopping early with H&M's Holiday Shop.
H&M has curated some great apparel and accessories in their online Holiday Shop, and there's no time to get to shopping like now. From the perfect evening dress for your first holiday party to totally giftable sweaters starting at $20, H&M's Holiday Shop is the one stop shop that has everything you need to get ready for all the seasonal dinner parties and gatherings coming your way.
Read on to shop some of our favorite picks from the H&M Holiday Shop and get excited for the holiday season.
Woven Scarf
Who wouldn't want a fluffy woven scarf during the holidays? This woven scarf with fringes comes in so many colors and will certainly keep you toasty during the winter. Gift it to a fashionista (or yourself) for just $13.
Knit Sweater
This holiday season, we're going to amp up our sweater game. Luckily, H&M has the most comfortable sweaters in vibrant colors like this knit sweater in a deep pink shade. You can make this a monochromatic look with pink trousers or pair with a silver slip skirt and kitten heels for a trendy evening party ensemble.
Slippers
These slippers will have you feeling like you're walking on a cloud. You can gift this must-have loungewear piece for just $20 and even get a pair for yourself. Be prepared to never want to take them off.
Oversized Mock-Turtleneck Sweater
This is the oversized knit sweater of our dreams. Pair with a satin slip skirt and knee-high heeled boots for a festive dinner party look, or with your favorite trousers for a more casual vibe. The mock-turtleneck is a more loose-fitting, comfortable approach to the look that is wearable and stylish.
Long Cardigan
This long cardigan has almost 2,000 five-star reviews, for good reason. The fine-knit cardigan has dropped shoulders and long sleeves for a relaxed fit, and comes in various neutral colors for just $20, making it one of those transitional pieces that you can wear year-round.
Oversized Turtleneck Sweater
Green is a staple color that can often mingle between holiday corniness or chic festive fashionista. H&M is here to help you achieve the latter of that dangerous fine line with this oversized turtleneck sweater than can be paired with just about anything, like layered over a slip dress or thrown over leather pants.
Heeled Sandals
Chances are you're going to need a reliable, comfortable pair of black heels for the upcoming holiday season— so it's good that you're here! H&M currently has a chic pair of black point-toe heels in their Holiday Shop that you can snag for $35. It will certainly become your go-to pair of heels for all the parties you've got to attend in the coming months.
Satin Shirt
Button-down shirts can and should be worn outside the work office, and this stylish satin shirt is a good place to start. Pair with a sequined midi skirt and heels for a fancy fit or with a well-fitted pair of trousers for something more refined. No matter how you wear it, this silk top is a total steal at $25.
Halterneck Bodycon Dress
Need an elevated, on-trend black dress? Check out this halterneck bodycon dress with a flattering square neckline. You can pair this fitted midi dress with a sparkly pair of pumps for an easy evening look.
Glittery Mesh Skirt
If this glittery mesh skirt was awaiting me in a gift box, I would be ecstatic. If you're purchasing this skirt for yourself (as you should), you can pair it with a black sweater and heeled boots for an edgier, trendy look. It's sparkly pattern gives it an immediate elevated vibe, and you can get it for $25.
Flounce-Trimmed Chiffon Blouse
This top is simply so cute. The ruffled, chiffon material of the long-sleeve blouse makes it a great going-out piece that can be worn over a black bralette and paired with leather pants and some heeled boots.
Padded Vest
Puffer vests are always in style during this time of year, and they don't need to break the bank. This $25 padded vest comes in a cool electric blue shade and would make the perfect trendy gift.
Patterned Satin Pajamas
Holiday pajamas are always fun to wear, but these H&M patterned satin pajamas in dark red take the trend to a more sophisticated level. These chic collared pajamas are relaxed and flowy for ultimate comfort. Gift them to the comfort-seeking loungewear enthusiast in your life.
Rhinestone Shoulder Bag
Accessories make the outfit, and you're looking to turn heads with yours, check out this rhinestone shoulder bag that is super playful and chic. For the days you feel like your outfit is just missing a touch of bling, add this shoulder bag to complete the look.
H&M+ Puffer Jacket
Keeping with the puffer trend, this puffer jacket in a flattering light beige tone would make a fabulous gift. The quilted details of the jacket and the drawstring hem will certainly make it a go-to outerwear piece in anyone's closet, especially with the oncoming cold weather.
3-Pack Hair Claws
Hair claws are always a fun way to accessorize, especially when they're glittery and gold. These 3-pack hair claws would make a great gift or stocking stuffer for the accessory enthusiast.
Shimmery Dress
This shimmery dress does all the talking and is perfect for the holiday season. The silver detailing and slit give the dress an elevated feel that can be completed with a pair of black pumps and minimal accessories.
Turtleneck Bodycon Dress
This turtleneck bodycon dress is super stylish and flattering, and comes in three colors. You can pair this brown bodycon dress with a shoulder bag, tights and boots for a casual fall look. The best part? You can get it for just $18.
