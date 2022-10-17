The Flash's Ezra Miller Pleads Not Guilty to Charges in Burglary Case

Watch : Ezra Miller Apologizes for Past Behavior Amid "Crisis"

Ezra Miller pleaded not guilty to one count of burglary and one count of petit larceny in Vermont Superior Court on Oct. 17, their attorney has confirmed to E! News.

The lawyer also noted that the star of the upcoming movie The Flash, 30, accepted the court-imposed conditions of not contacting the inhabitants or entering the home of the alleged incident. Miller's next hearing is scheduled for Jan. 13.

"Ezra would like to acknowledge the love and support they have received from their family and friends," the attorney said in a statement to E! News, "who continue to be a vital presence in their ongoing mental health."

The charges stem from a May 1 incident in Stamford, Vermont in which officers were notified of a complaint of a burglary.

"The initial findings indicated that several bottles of alcohol were taken from within the residence while the homeowners were not present," an August release from the Vermont State Police read. "As a result of an investigation that included surveillance videos and statements, probable cause was found to charge Ezra M. Miller with the offense of felony burglary into an unoccupied dwelling."

The release noted that Miller was then located on Aug. 8 and issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court for the arraignment that was originally scheduled for Sept. 26 and then moved to Oct. 17.