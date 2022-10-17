The Flash's Ezra Miller Pleads Not Guilty to Charges in Burglary Case

Ezra Miller pleaded not guilty to one count of burglary and one count of petit larceny in Vermont Superior Court on Oct. 17, their attorney has confirmed to E! News.
The lawyer also noted that the star of the upcoming movie The Flash, 30, accepted the court-imposed conditions of not contacting the inhabitants or entering the home of the alleged incident. Miller's next hearing is scheduled for Jan. 13.
"Ezra would like to acknowledge the love and support they have received from their family and friends," the attorney said in a statement to E! News, "who continue to be a vital presence in their ongoing mental health."
The charges stem from a May 1 incident in Stamford, Vermont in which officers were notified of a complaint of a burglary.
"The initial findings indicated that several bottles of alcohol were taken from within the residence while the homeowners were not present," an August release from the Vermont State Police read. "As a result of an investigation that included surveillance videos and statements, probable cause was found to charge Ezra M. Miller with the offense of felony burglary into an unoccupied dwelling."
The release noted that Miller was then located on Aug. 8 and issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court for the arraignment that was originally scheduled for Sept. 26 and then moved to Oct. 17.
According to court documents obtained by E! News, the value of the items that were allegedly taken does not exceed $900. The documents also state that the petit larceny charge carries a penalty of a fine not exceeding $1,000, or a maximum of one year in prison, or both. As for the burglary charge, that carries a penalty of a fine not exceeding $1,000, or a maximum of 25 years in prison, or both.
These charges aren't the only accusations recently brought against Miller. The actor was also arrested twice in Hawaii earlier this year. According to a report by the Hawaii Police Department, the first time was in March after Miller was charged with disorderly conduct and harassment for an alleged incident at a bar in Hilo. They paid the $500 bail and were released. According to CNN, Miller pleaded no contest to the disorderly conduct charge and was fined $500. The harassment charge was dismissed.
According to another report by the Hawaii Police Department, the second time was in April when Miller was arrested for alleged second-degree assault at a residence in Pāhoa. The report noted Miller was released "pending further investigation." According to CNN, charges have not been filed. At the time, NBC News reached out to Miller's rep for comment but did not hear back.
Two years earlier in 2020, a video surfaced online that appeared to show Miller grabbing a woman by the neck in Reykjavik, Iceland; however, they were never arrested or charged with any crime, NBC News reported. E! News reached out to Miller's rep at the time but did not receive any comment.
In August 2022, Miller announced that they were starting treatment for their mental health. "Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment," they told E! News in an Aug. 15 statement. "I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life."
