Love Island UK’s Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran Break Up

Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran are no longer coupled up.

The duo, who came in second on season seven of Love Island UK, have reportedly split after more than a year of dating, according to the Daily Mail.

According to the outlet, the two are still living together in their Essex home but are making arrangements to go their separate ways. A source told them that there was "no wrongdoing," the couple has "simply grown apart."

E! News has reached out to reps for Chloe and Toby and have not heard back.

But not every relationship from the villa is gone: Chloe's Islander BFF, season seven winner Millie Court, has showered her in love during this time, taking her on Moroccan vacation. According to the Daily Mail, in a since-deleted tweet Oct. 16, Chloe, 27, wrote, "You know I f--ked off for a week to Morocco with Millie…yo all I had to say was I want to go and she did everything. Millie Court deserves the f--king world."