Drew Barrymore Had This Reaction to The Drew Barrymore Show Being Featured on The Simpsons

This news will make you say, "D'oh!"
Drew Barrymore has shared an adorable reaction video to The Drew Barrymore Show being featured on The Simpsons. The talk show host shared a behind-the-scenes video from her recording her appearance, revealing—as she heads into the recording booth—that she's shooting with matriarch Marge Simpson herself (Julie Kavner), who she says will also be coming on her talk show.
"I think this is as good as it gets in life," Drew says in the Oct. 17 clip. "It doesn't get better than The Simpsons. There's a reason it's been on 33 years—the longest-running show in television history. It's 'cause we all need this. It's so funny, and so full of heart and humanity."
Later in the clip, Drew called the spot, which aired during The Simpsons' Oct. 16 episode, a "dream realized." She also included a small snippet of her recording the scene, which included Drew begging Marge to join The Drew Barrymore Show herself.
"Oh, Marge!" she exclaims. "Are you sure you won't come work for me? You know our show has a zero tolerance for bad vibes!"
Marge made her guest appearance on Oct. 14's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, calling in all the way from Springfield. During her cameo, Marge jokes that she's such a big fan that she's dressed up as Drew for Halloween (instead of vice versa).
"First, my sisters and I went as Charlie's Angels," Marge explains, "And then, I went as your character from Scream, and Homer went as Scream himself!"
This isn't the first time Drew has appeared on the long-running animated series. During the season 12 episode "Insane Clown Poppy," she voiced Krusty the Clown's daughter Sophie Krustofsky, but has since been replaced by Natasha Lyonne.
The Simpsons airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.