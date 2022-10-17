See Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Support Son Joaquin's Wrestling Team at University of Michigan

Watch : Kelly Ripa's Insane Love at First Sight Story With Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos took a trip to the Big House to support son Joaquin.

The couple showed off their University of Michigan spirit as they celebrated their youngest son, who along with the rest of the university's wrestling team, was honored for taking home the 2022 Big Ten championship during the Oct. 15 football game at Michigan Stadium (a.k.a. the Big House) against Penn State.

In the festive photo, Joaquin, 19, is flanked by his parents, with his arm over his dad's shoulder showing off his new championship ring. Ripa captioned the Oct. 16 Instagram: Big day at the Big House! Go BLUE #team100 #bigtenchamps #wrestling"

Joaquin's parents weren't the only ones celebrating as several of Ripa's friends expressed their congratulations in the comments, with Chelsea Handler writing, "This is too cute," while Ripa's Hope & Faith co-star Faith Ford said, "Yaaaaayyy" and Consuelos' Riverdale co-star Casey Cott added, "Absolute legend."

Consuelos shared a photo of himself with his son as well as a close up of his championship ring to his Instagram Stories on Oct. 15.