RHONJ's Melissa Gorga Is "Exhausted" By Teresa Giudice Drama and "Needs Space"

The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Melissa Gorga teased her and Joe's feud with Teresa Giudice isn't ending any time soon. Hear how their ongoing drama is causing division among the cast.

A family fractured.

It sounds like Joe and Melissa Gorga's latest feud with Teresa Giudice might be their worst one to date. And while Joe previously shared hopes for a reconciliation with his sister and Real Housewives of New Jersey co-star, Melissa isn't so sure the bad blood can be mended so easily this time around.

"There's always highs and lows for us in our relationship," Melissa exclusively told E! News of Teresa at BravoCon 2022 on Oct. 16. "I would say right now is definitely one of our lows. We are family and I think right now the family just needs a little time. I think we need time, I don't think anybody is in it right now. I'm listening to her interviews, sounds like she's not in it, not willing to move forward."

"I feel like Joe and I have had enough," the Bravo star added. "We are exhausted. Sometimes family needs space and right now we need space."

While fans will have to wait until RHONJ's upcoming 13th season airs to see what caused the epic rift between the Giudices and Gorgas, Melissa did tease their feud caused ripple effects within the cast.

"Unfortunately it ends up dividing the cast because people feel loyalty, but I never ask for that though," Melissa shared. "I truly—whether it's Jackie [Goldschneider] or Margaret [Josephs] or whoever, the new girls that come in—I never hold them accountable and say to them, 'I don't want you near Teresa,' or, 'I don't want you to talk to Teresa.' I can't say so much for the other side. I feel like Teresa likes her girls like soldiers and that's on them. They're missing out on a good friendship."

Melissa wouldn't reveal the names of the "new girls" joining RHONJ next season, but gushed, "I think you're going to love them, I think you're going to hate them. It's going to be amazing and it's very exciting."

"We're the hardest franchise to cast because it's hard to mix in with us because we're such a family show," she added, "but we have some good girls coming through so I'm excited."

