RHONJ's Melissa Gorga Is "Exhausted" By Teresa Giudice Drama and "Needs Space"

Watch : Melissa Gorga 'Exhausted' By Teresa Giudice Drama at BravoCon 2022

A family fractured.

It sounds like Joe and Melissa Gorga's latest feud with Teresa Giudice might be their worst one to date. And while Joe previously shared hopes for a reconciliation with his sister and Real Housewives of New Jersey co-star, Melissa isn't so sure the bad blood can be mended so easily this time around.

"There's always highs and lows for us in our relationship," Melissa exclusively told E! News of Teresa at BravoCon 2022 on Oct. 16. "I would say right now is definitely one of our lows. We are family and I think right now the family just needs a little time. I think we need time, I don't think anybody is in it right now. I'm listening to her interviews, sounds like she's not in it, not willing to move forward."

"I feel like Joe and I have had enough," the Bravo star added. "We are exhausted. Sometimes family needs space and right now we need space."