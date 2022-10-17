Barefoot Dreams Flash Deal: Get a $130 CozyChic Blanket for Just $75

This is not a drill. Save $55 on this top-selling Barefoot Dreams blanket for a limited time.

By Marenah Dobin Oct 17, 2022 1:43 PMTags
E! Insider Shop: Barefoot Dreams QVC DealBarefoot Dreams/ QVC

If you have a Barefoot Dreams blanket, you know that the softness is just next level. You may think that a blanket is just a blanket, but I'm telling you that you're so wrong about that. There's a reason that these highly sought-after blankets are always sold out. Well, there are many reasons. These blankets are just what you need for a self-care moment or a cozy night at home. They're made from high-quality, incredibly plush fabric.  It's hard to find Barefoot Dreams blankets in stock, let alone on sale.

Stop what you're doing and head over to QVC for a can't-miss discount on the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Marled Stripe Blanket. This blanket has 45" x 60" dimensions and QVC has it in five colors. Typically, it costs $130, but you can get one for just $75. This deal won't be here forever. Get your shop on while you can.

Barefoot Dreams Flash Deal

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Marled Stripe Blanket

Treat yourself with this soft, luxurious blanket. It's also a great gift for the holidays. This one is on sale in five colors.

$75
$130
QVC

Create a vibe with your Barefoot Dreams blanket and some of these top-selling Amazon candles with thousands of five-star reviews.

