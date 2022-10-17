Tommy Dorfman, Ava Phillippe and More Praise Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber's "Plot Twist" Photo

Never say never.
Just in case you haven't seen, Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber had fans far from calm after posing for their photos together at this year's Academy Museum Gala on Oct. 15. Their notable pics came weeks after Hailey opened up about her 2018 marriage to Justin Bieber following his split from the Rare Beauty founder.
And in the wake of their impromptu photo op, other celebs have entered the chat to celebrate the two coming together. Photographer Tyrell Hampton shared an Instagram post featuring one of their photos on Oct. 16, captioning the pic, "Plot Twist." To which 13 Reasons Why alum Tommy Dorfman commented, "Love watching the reverse of global warming and everybody's skin clearing from this pic."
Ava Phillippe—whose parents are Reese Witherspoon and ex Ryan Phillippe—also shared a heartwarming message for the two.
"I'm not one to get wrapped up in celeb drama & at the end of the day, it's really just a pic (& none of my business!)," she wrote in an Oct. 16 Instagram Story post. "But it does make me smile to see these boss babes out there setting the record straight. Love + respect for you both!"
But celebs weren't the only ones chiming in with praise for the moment. In addition to Tommy, hundreds of fans praised Tyrell's Instagram photo, with one person writing, "THE INTERNET IS GOING TO BREAK."
Another user added, "We are witnessing history everyone." But perhaps a third fan summed it up perfectly: "Why did this actually make my day."
In late September, Hailey set the record straight on her relationship with Justin before they tied the knot in 2018—which has long been a topic for fans following their whirlwind romance. (Earlier that year, Selena and Justin called it quits after dating on-and-off for nearly eight years).
"When him and I ever started like hooking up or like anything of that sort, he was not ever in a relationship ever, at any point," Hailey said in a Sept. 28 episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast. "It's not my character to mess with someone's relationship."
Added the model, "A lot of the hate, and the perpetuation, comes from the misperception, 'Oh, you stole him.' It comes from the fact that they wished he had ended up with someone else and that's fine. You can wish that all you want but that's just not the case."
Hailey also noted that she has spoken to Selena since she and Justin tied the knot, explaining that she not only respects her "a lot," but shared that
"there's no drama, personally."