Taylor Swift Reveals First Midnights Lyric Days Before Album Release

Watch : Taylor Swift Reveals Meaning Behind Lana Del Rey Collab

Welcome to New York—and to your first sneak peek at Taylor Swift's Midnights lyrics.

The singer, 32, debuted a line from her upcoming album by having the words appear across a Spotify billboard in Times Square at (when else?) midnight on Oct. 17. And the lyric was…"I should not be left to my own devices."

Fans quickly expressed their excitement over the reveal and started guessing the song in which the lyrics appear.

"Mastermind or you're on your own kid???" one follower wrote in the comments of a Spotify Instagram post showcasing the lyrics. Predicted another, "Anti-Hero?"

Fans will have to wait a little longer to find out the answer. But because two is better than one, this wasn't the only surprise Swift gave her followers. The 11-time Grammy winner also posted a video of the events for release week.

So what's on the agenda? According to the post, a teaser trailer will air on Prime Video during the third quarter of Thursday Night Football on Oct. 20. Then, at the stroke of midnight on Oct. 21, Midnights will finally be released.