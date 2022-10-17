Peter Thomas Roth Flash Deal: Get Two Body Creams for the Price of One

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
No one has the time to sit around and wait for a body cream to absorb. If you're looking for hydration that quickly absorbs without feeling greasy on your skin, check out the Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Body Cream. This lotion strikes the perfect balance of delivering intensely soft hydration while feeling weightless on your skin. If your skin is in need of some self-care, there's a great deal on this product.
Typically, you can get the Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Body Cream for $40, but you can get two for the price of one for a limited time from QVC. This body cream is formulated with shea butter, hyaluronic acid complex, and vitamins. If you want a light moisturizer that feels incredibly smooth, shop this deal before it sells out.
Not quite sure about shopping? Check out these Peter Thomas Roth customer reviews for more information.
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Body Cream Reviews
A shopper declared, "Your skin will love you! This is a must-have, my skin has never felt or looked better! It really does last, keeping my skin hydrated for days, even after showers and a long hot tub soak. It feels wonderful upon application too, it's not greasy and you can literally feel it absorb into your skin."
Another explained, "I have dry, very sensitive skin. This made a dramatic difference- itching and irritation were gone and my skin looked great. It's pricey but worth it."
Someone else explained, "Wanted to try PTR other Cloud extensions and quite pleased. Now as we're heading into the fall, I still wanted something lightweight but absorbent. After bathing this is the best, no fragrance and skin feels like silk. I'm in my 70's and reco many women to try. Have noticed any underarm crepiness is softening out. The heavier creams I'm over as well as the 'perfume after bath brands' just smelling fresh and clean is good enough for me."
A Peter Thomas Roth customer said, "Great product makes my skin very soft!"
If you're looking for more great beauty deals, Dancing With the Stars pro Britt Stewart uses this $7 facial spray.