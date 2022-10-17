Brian Austin Green Shares Cute Photos of His Kids on 2nd Anniversary of Meeting Sharna Burgess

Watch : Brian Austin Green & Sharna Burgess Welcome BABY BOY!

From meet-cute to mom.

Exactly two years after meeting girlfriend Sharna Burgess, Brian Austin Green marked the milestone day with an epic social media tribute to the Dancing With The Stars pro.

"October 16th 2 years ago was a day like any other day, but I made plans to meet someone new for coffee," the actor recalled on Instagram. "My god am I thankful every single day for that."

He continued, "You are a light in my life, our kids lives, and the most amazing person I have ever met. The life that we have created and continue to create is better than anything I ever thought was possible."

Along with his kind words, the Beverly Hills, 90201 alum shared a series of sweet family photos, including a pic of the couple splashing around in the pool with their 4-month-old son Zane Walker Green and Brian's kids Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 6—who he shares with ex Megan Fox.