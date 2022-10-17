Brian Austin Green Shares Cute Photos of His Kids on 2nd Anniversary of Meeting Sharna Burgess

From meet-cute to mom.
Exactly two years after meeting girlfriend Sharna Burgess, Brian Austin Green marked the milestone day with an epic social media tribute to the Dancing With The Stars pro.
"October 16th 2 years ago was a day like any other day, but I made plans to meet someone new for coffee," the actor recalled on Instagram. "My god am I thankful every single day for that."
He continued, "You are a light in my life, our kids lives, and the most amazing person I have ever met. The life that we have created and continue to create is better than anything I ever thought was possible."
Along with his kind words, the Beverly Hills, 90201 alum shared a series of sweet family photos, including a pic of the couple splashing around in the pool with their 4-month-old son Zane Walker Green and Brian's kids Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 6—who he shares with ex Megan Fox.
(Brian also shares 20-year-old son Kassius with Vanessa Marcil).
Sharna, 37, shared her own tribute to Brain, 49, on her Instagram page, posting a montage of throwback photos of former teen heartthrob, set to Salt-N-Pepa's 1993 track, "Whatta Man."
When the hip-hop group rapped the lyric, "You so crazy, I think I want to have your baby," Sharna interrupted the video to remark, "oh wait, I did," before sharing videos of Brian on daddy-duty with baby Zane.
She captioned the Oct. 15 clip, "2 years tomorrow with this one. And he keeps getting hotter."
Earlier this year, Brian opened up about his strong bond with Sharna, noting how the couple's relationship seamlessly evolved into a blended family.
"With the whole relationship, from the very start, the kids have been very loving and open with Sharna. There hasn't been any friction" Brian shared on The Viall Files podcast in June. "The kids were great but people in general…were very welcoming and very loving of the pairing of the two of us together."
He added, "It's been a really great situation."