Exclusive

Is Andy Cohen Ready to Welcome Baby No. 3? He Says…

Andy Cohen brought his 5-month-old daughter Lucy to BravoCon 2022 as he continues to bask in the joy of being a father of two. But is the Bravo host ready for a third child?

By Corinne Heller, Spencer Lubitz Oct 16, 2022 10:28 PMTags
TVBabiesExclusivesBravoCeleb KidsAndy Cohen
Watch: Andy Cohen Welcomes Baby No. 2

Will it be mazel mazel mazel for Andy Cohen?

This weekend, the Bravo star hosted several events at BravoCon 2022, including a few tapings of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen and was joined by a special guest: His daughter Lucy. On Oct. 15, he shared an Instagram photo of himself with the 5-month-old on the makeshift set of his talk show, writing, "Bring your Daughter to #BravoCon Day!"

As Andy continues basking in the joy of being a father of two, is he ready to add a third child to his family? Well...no. Not at the moment, at least.

"I mean, I'm good right now," he told E! News exclusively at BravoCon Oct. 14, joking, "Don't freak me out."

Andy is also a father to son Benjamin, 3. Both the boy and Lucy were born via surrogate. Andy has often shared adorable pics of his children on Instagram and has also shown them on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

photos
BravoCon 2022: See Every Star

The popular series marked its 13th anniversary this past summer. "We should have a Bar Mitzvah," Andy told E! News. "Thank you. We're gonna do it. You just gave me that idea."

See photos of Andy and Lucy at BravoCon as well as more adorable pics of the Bravo host's two children!

Instagram / Andy Cohen
Bring Your Daughter to BravoCon

Andy appears with Lucy on the BravoCon set of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

Instagram / Andy Cohen
Lucy at BravoCon 2022

"Bring your Daughter to #BravoCon Day!" Andy posted on Instagram in October 2022.

Instagram / Andy Cohen
Sweet As Pie

"She is so bright-eyed & sweet as [pie emoji]," Andy wrote on Instagram in September 2022.

Instagram / Andy Cohen
Summer Baby

Andy shared this photo of Lucy in August 2022.

Instagram
A Family of Three

Andy shared this sweet snapshot of him and his two children in July.

Instagram
Sibling Bonding

It didn't take long for Benjamin to embrace the role of big bro.

Instagram
Big Brother Benjamin

Andy announced the birth of his second child, a daughter named Lucy Eve Cohen, born via surrogate in April. 

Instagram
Taking Over the Family Business

Ben and Anderson Cooper's son Wyatt are clearly destined to follow in their fathers' footsteps.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Benjamin Is 3!

Benjamin joins his dad for his star ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Feb. 4, 2022, his third birthday.

Instagram
Benjamin & John Mayer

The musician, who helped induct Andy to the Hollywood Walk of Fame, hangs out with the star's son at the ceremony.

Instagram / Andy Cohen
Benjamin & Pee Paw

In September 2021, Andy shared on Instagram this photo of Mark Consuelos with his son, revealing that he calls him "Pee Paw."

Instagram / Andy Cohen
Benjamin & Mee Maw

In September 2021, Andy shared this photo of Kelly Ripa with his son, revealing that he calls her "Mee Maw."

Instagram / Andy Cohen
Happy Father's Day 2021

Andy and his son celebrate Father's Day.

Instagram / Andy Cohen
Halloween 2020

Andy appears with his son outside a fire station for Halloween 2020.

Instagram / Andy Cohen
Beach Baby

Andy and his son relax on a beach in September 2020.

Instagram / Andy Cohen
Beach Time

Andy and his son visit a beach in August 2020.

Instagram / Andy Cohen
May the Force Be With You

Andy and his son engage in an epic lightsaber battle in June 2020.

Instagram / Andy Cohen
Twinning!

Andy and his son wear matching outfits in May 2020.

Instagram / Andy Cohen
Super Selfie

Andy poses with his son in October 2019.

Instagram / Andy Cohen
First Birthday as a Dad

Cohen poses for a cute selfie with his son on his 51st birthday.

Instagram / Anderson Cooper
Flying the Coop

It's Uncle Anderson Cooper again!

Instagram
Easter Bunnies

Baby Benjamin celebrated his first Easter in cute pajamas snuggling up to his proud papa, Andy Cohen.

Instagram
Spring Baby

As soon as spring hit in NYC, the Cohen men were out and ready to soak up the sun.

Instagram / Andy Cohen
Play Ball!

Benjamin was excited about MLB Opening Day in St. Louis as he showcased his Cardinals pride, a gift from team pitcher Michael Wacha, who Cohen named his dog after.

Instagram / Andy Cohen
Guess Who?

Benjamin met Mark Consuelos in early 2019 and we are forever jealous.

Instagram / Andy Cohen
King Ben

"Ben is ready for the #RHOA finale in his King-wear, gift from @porsha4real! What a trip! #KingBen," Cohen wrote on Instagram.

Instagram / Andy Cohen
Who's That?

"The 40-Day-Old Virgin," Cohen captioned this adorable snap on Instagram.

Instagram / Andy Cohen
Future Tonight Show Guest

Benjamin has already met Jimmy Fallon so clearly he'll be appearing on The Tonight Show in no time.

Instagram / Andy Cohen
What a Smile

That is one happy baby!

Instagram / Andy Cohen
Best Buddies

Dad is all smiles as his baby boy takes a snooze in a cute pair of overalls.

photos
View More Photos From Meet Andy Cohen's Kids Benjamin and Lucy

