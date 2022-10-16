Is Andy Cohen Ready to Welcome Baby No. 3? He Says…

Watch : Andy Cohen Welcomes Baby No. 2

Will it be mazel mazel mazel for Andy Cohen?

This weekend, the Bravo star hosted several events at BravoCon 2022, including a few tapings of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen and was joined by a special guest: His daughter Lucy. On Oct. 15, he shared an Instagram photo of himself with the 5-month-old on the makeshift set of his talk show, writing, "Bring your Daughter to #BravoCon Day!"

As Andy continues basking in the joy of being a father of two, is he ready to add a third child to his family? Well...no. Not at the moment, at least.

"I mean, I'm good right now," he told E! News exclusively at BravoCon Oct. 14, joking, "Don't freak me out."

Andy is also a father to son Benjamin, 3. Both the boy and Lucy were born via surrogate. Andy has often shared adorable pics of his children on Instagram and has also shown them on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.