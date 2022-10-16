D'Andra Simmons Weighs In on The Real Housewives of Dallas Reboot Rumors

A Dallas do-over?
With BravoCon in full swing, D'Andra Simmons addressed the online speculation about The Real Housewives of Dallas possibly being relaunched with her at the center.
"Honestly, I don't know anything and that's the absolute truth," she exclusively told E! News at the event on Oct. 14. "But it would be a great opportunity to kind of shake it up and start over with some fresh faces and some fresh stories."
D'Andra, 53, continued that in her opinion, the Texas version of the franchise can still work, but producers have to "change it up a little bit," particularly when it comes to casting. She even had some suggestions of stand-out ladies who auditioned for the show in the past.
"We had some great people that were interviewed for the show, that really made it to the final and in fact, I said to somebody [in production], ‘This is your star right here. There's your stars,'" she explained. "I don't care being the star, I just want it to be one of six."
She also said one of her good friends, who she called a "great girl," was one of the people who interviewed for the original RHOD.
"She was fantastic. I mean, just the whole package," D'Andra said about her friend. [But] I don't really know, at the end of the day, what the decision was."
Meanwhile, D'Andra's mother Dee Simmons also seemed on board with returning for cameos on a reboot, telling E! News, "people like Mama Dee."
The 82-year-old fan-favorite added, "I knew Andy loved me. People love my one-liners. I'm very blunt. I don't put on. I just say what I say."
However, Stephanie Hollman debunked rumors about her own possible involvement in a reboot. "I do not know where the rumors started with this or if it's true at all. I only know my truth," she replied to a fan on her Instagram Stories last week about a possible RHOD return. "I am super appreciative of my time on the show and to everyone at Bravo (they have all treated me so well and I have no complaints)."
Stephanie also noted that she was not attending BravoCon, adding, "I have personally not talked to them about a reboot and promise that if things change then you will know because it's hard to hide film crews in Dallas."
Last year, Bravo announced RHOD, which starred Brandi Redmond, Kary Brittingham, Kameron Westcott and Tiffany Moon, along with D'Andra and Stephanie, would not returning to TV in 2022. Season five concluded back in May 2021.
But because RHOD was never officially been cancelled, fans continue to hold out hope that, much like what happened when The Real Housewives of Miami, the show could one day being revived by Peacock.
After Bravo's announcement, D'Andra said she was "very grateful" for her time on the show and the relationships she formed over the year.
"It has opened doors for a world of opportunities that previously had been closed," she told E! News in August 2021. "The next phase in my life will truly be my grand adventure.
