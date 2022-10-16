Katie Maloney Teases "Awkward" Vanderpump Rules Season Amid Tom Schwartz Divorce

Katie Maloney is giving fans a glimpse into Vanderpump Rules season 10.
According to the Bravo star, there were plenty of "awkward [and] uncomfortable" on-camera moments between her and ex-husband Tom Schwartz that fans will see play out this upcoming season. After calling it quits in March after 6 years of marriage, the couple finalized their divorce on Oct. 13.
And that awkwardness between her and Tom affected the whole VPR cast, as Katie exclusively told E! News' Erin Lim Rhodes at BravoCon 2022 on Oct. 16, "I felt like I didn't have a lot of people showing me a lot of empathy, let's put it that way. A lot of friends who actually weren't true friends."
Season 10 will also likely explore Tom's rumored romance with co-star Raquel Leviss, a relationship that has caused "tension" between Katie and her ex.
Like any exes, watching Tom move on has been hard for Katie, but she stated that they made it a point to "prioritize our friendship," adding that "there wasn't any hate or animosity or anything like that."
"I still wanted us to maintain a level of respect for one another," the 35-year-old continued, "so I try to keep my life and what I was doing separate and private to not hurt him with that."
As for the current status of her and Tom's relationship? Katie said, "We're in a better place, I think."
While chatting with Erin on the BravoCon red carpet, Katie clarified rumors that she was disinvited from Scheana Shay and Brock Davies' Mexico wedding on Aug. 23.
Brock previously stated in an Instagram comment on Aug. 29 that although the reality star was not on their wedding guest list, she still traveled down south with fellow cast members for a "girls trip."
"I was not uninvited," Katie explained. "Let's just say that's not how it happened." Looks like fans will have to wait until VPR returns to see what really went down in Mexico.
Catch up on past seasons of Vanderpump Rules streaming now on Peacock.
