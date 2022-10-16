Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber Unite for Their First Photos Together

Watch : See Selena Gomez's Message After Hailey Bieber Tell-All

Putting the past behind them.

Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber have posed for their first public photos together in a surprise show of unity, four years after the model married the singer's ex, Justin Bieber and less than two weeks after she gave a tell-all interview addressing criticism of their relationship.

The women's joint snaps, which show them sitting close together and smiling, were taken by photographer Tyrell Hampton Oct. 15 at the star-studded 2022 Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles, to which the women arrived separately. The celebration, presented by Rolex, marked the most high-profile event both have attended at the same time.

On Oct. 16, Tyrell posted one of his pics of the women on his Instagram and Hailey liked it. So did more than half a million people.

In fact, the photo has touched the hearts of scores of who have followed the saga involving the three stars.