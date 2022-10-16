Sarah Hyland and Husband Wells Adams Celebrate Their 5-Year Dating Anniversary

Five years down, a lifetime to go.
Two months after tying the knot, Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams celebrated a milestone dating anniversary. In a joint Instagram post, the couple shared a sweet throwback pic from their wedding day which showed them kissing at sunset.
"5 years of I love you's today," the Oct. 15 post's caption read. "Happy half a decade baby," along with a pink heart and kiss emojis.
Wells also left the cheeky comment, "[hand emoji] on the butt," in reference to the way he was holding his bride in the photo.
The duo first met on social media back in 2017 when the Bachelor in Paradise star slid into the actress' DMs. They went public with their romance that fall and got engaged two years later, but were forced to push their original wedding date of Aug. 8, 2020, several times due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"As soon as we went into lockdown I was like, 'We're not getting married this year,'" Sarah exclusively told E! News in 2021. "And Wells, the eternal optimist, was like, 'What are you talking about? This is only a couple weeks.' And I was like, 'Nah brah. We're not getting married this year, it's not happening.' He thought I was being negative. I was like, 'No, no, no. I'm just being realistic.'
Sarah, 31, and Wells, 38, finally made it down the aisle this past August, getting married in an outdoor ceremony at Sunstone Winery near Santa Barbara, Calif. The couple exchanged vows in front of family and friends, including several of the actress' Modern Family co-stars, including Sofia Vergara, Ariel Winter, Nolan Gould, Julie Bowen and Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who officiated the ceremony.
Several members of Bachelor Nation were also in attendance, including Ben Higgins, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jason Tartick, Nick Viall, Chris Soules, Joe Amabile, Evan Bass and former host Chris Harrison to name a few.
Sharing photos from the big day on Instagram, Sarah and Wells later captioned a joint Instagram post, "Ladies and gentlemen… The Adams Family."