Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Her "Rockstar" Wife Style Ahead of Travis Barker's Tour With Blink-182

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian Is Embracing Her "Thicker Body"

Ready to be the ultimate girl at the rock show.

After blink-182 announced they were reuniting for a world tour, Kourtney Kardashian proved she is eager to hit the road with husband Travis Barker and his bandmates.

In a series of Instagram pics, the Kardashians star, 43, got into the goth-glam spirit, rockin' a black blink-182 hoodie teamed with a sexy black netted skirt with a thong underneath and chunky lug-sole, knee-high boots. Completing the vibe, Kourtney's dark hair was styled in a sleek bob and wore little-to-no makeup.

"Rockstar world tour wife," she captioned the Oct. 14 post. "Getting ready to mosh in a city near you."

Kourtney's edgy style caught the eye of Travis, 46, who left the comment, "Tour life lookin good on you," along with emojis of a black cat and a black heart. Avril Lavigne also weighed in on Kourtney's cool look, leaving several flame emojis and the comment, "hot."