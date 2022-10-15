Whoopi Goldberg Reveals Her Dream Cast for Sister Act 3 As Anticipated Sequel Moves Forward

Whoopi Goldberg is hoping to pack this joint with some major musical star power.
In an Oct. 13 interview on the Comedy Central show Hell of a Week with Charlamagne Tha God, the View co-host shared her dream cast for Disney+'s upcoming Sister Act 3 film. Disney had announced in 2020 that the second sequel to the 1992 comedy Sister Act was in development, adding that Whoopi would reprise her role of Las Vegas lounge singer-turned-singing nun Deloris Van Trier and co-produce the new movie with Tyler Perry.
When Charlamagne Tha God asked if Sister Act 3 will star Keke Palmer, Whoopi said, "Well, I'm gonna ask Keke to come in."
In a November 2021 appearance on The View, the actress had taken the opportunity to pitch herself for the new movie, saying, "I just want you to know that I'm available for the job. Any job."
Whoopi replied, "I already brought it up." An excited Keke then joked, "Hashtag booked."
On Hell of a Week with Charlamagne Tha God, Whoopi continued to name her dream cast. "I want everybody to come in," she said. "I want Lizzo to come in. I want everybody. I want the girl with the chest—what's her name?"
Charlamagne responded, "The girl with the chest? That's a lot of girls."
He then suggested Nicki Minaj, after which Whoopi confirmed, "Nicki."
She continued, "I want as many people who want to have some fun because I really, desperately need to have some fun."
Also during her interview with Charlamagne, Whoopi offered a production update. "We should get the script by the end of this month," she said. "Hopefully, we'll get it together and get it done, sooner rather than later."
The star had made similar comments on The View on Oct. 7 while discussing the upcoming film with celebrity guest Kathy Najimy, who played Sister Mary Patrick in both the original movie and the 1993 sequel Sister Act: Back in the Habit, which also starred a teenage Lauryn Hill years before she found fame and won Grammys as lead singer of hip-hop group Fugees. Lizzo had paid tribute to the character while performing at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards.
Whoopi, an EGOT winner, also told Najimy that she thought Disney's decision to produce Disney+'s newly released Hocus Pocus sequel, in which the actress reprised her role of Mary from the 1993 cult comedy, had inspired the company to develop another Sister Act.
"Put those nuns back out there," Whoopi said, "and see if they have any juice!"
In September, Tyler said on The View that they had a "good script" for Sister Act 3 and were "off to a great start."
He added, "We're just trying to get everybody moving in the right direction so we can get it going."
Whoopi said there was initial reluctance from executives to greenlight another Sister Act sequel. "They were sort of lukewarm for the longest time," she said. "They said nobody wanted to see it. And then Tyler went in and said, 'I want to see it.' And the next thing I knew, we were on!"
Tyler added, "Well, that's the power of having millions of people who want to see it too. I mean, all of us want to see. My kids want to see it."
