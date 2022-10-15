Watch Teresa Giudice and Louie Ruelas Exchange Vows in First Look at Wedding Special

From the drama to the weddings, everything is bigger in Jersey.
While attending BravoCon 2022, Teresa Giudice and Louie Ruelas surprised fans when they revealed an exclusive one-minute clip from their August wedding.
Whether it was the bride's infamous hairstyle or the star-studded cameos, attendees on Oct. 15 rejoiced when they received a sneak peek into just how special the day was. As an added bonus, Bravo confirmed that Teresa and Louie's wedding special will air a week after The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 13 finale next year.
In case you missed the big ceremony, the Bravo couple said "I do" in a ceremony at the Park Chateau in East Brunswick, N.J. on Aug. 6. Teresa's four daughters served as bridesmaids while her co-stars (minus sister-in-law Melissa Gorga) were in attendance.
Other Bravolebrities including Ashley Darby, Dorinda Medley, Kenya Moore, Phaedra Parks and Chanel Ayan also scored an invite and made it to Jersey to celebrate.
Before the wedding special airs, however, viewers will be treated to a brand-new season of Real Housewives of New Jersey.
While plenty of drama is expected, including a feud with Teresa and Melissa, cast member Jackie Goldschneider previously told E! News that there are many celebratory moments to come.
"I really like Louie and everyone really likes Louie and I think it's really nice to see their relationship come full circle," she told E! News in July. "We all saw when she was single and then when she met him and their courtship—so it's fun to see her get married."
