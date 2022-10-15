Watch Teresa Giudice and Louie Ruelas Exchange Vows in First Look at Wedding Special

Watch : Teresa Giudice Reacts to Vicki Gunvalson SHADE at BravoCon 2022

From the drama to the weddings, everything is bigger in Jersey.

While attending BravoCon 2022, Teresa Giudice and Louie Ruelas surprised fans when they revealed an exclusive one-minute clip from their August wedding.

Whether it was the bride's infamous hairstyle or the star-studded cameos, attendees on Oct. 15 rejoiced when they received a sneak peek into just how special the day was. As an added bonus, Bravo confirmed that Teresa and Louie's wedding special will air a week after The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 13 finale next year.

In case you missed the big ceremony, the Bravo couple said "I do" in a ceremony at the Park Chateau in East Brunswick, N.J. on Aug. 6. Teresa's four daughters served as bridesmaids while her co-stars (minus sister-in-law Melissa Gorga) were in attendance.

Other Bravolebrities including Ashley Darby, Dorinda Medley, Kenya Moore, Phaedra Parks and Chanel Ayan also scored an invite and made it to Jersey to celebrate.