The Bachelor's Lesley Murphy Marries Alex Kavanagh in Hawaii

Lesley Murphy has accepted her final rose.
The Bachelor alum said "I do" to fiancé Alex Kavanagh during a tropical wedding ceremony in Maui, Hawaii on Oct. 14.
The blushing bride gave her Instagram followers a glimpse into their big day, sharing several videos to Instagram, including one showing her glam prep and the set-up for their seaside celebration.
"It's show time, people. This is not a drill," she wrote alongside a cute clip of her modeling her mermaid-style, lacy white gown. "See you at the end of the aisle @kav."
On her Instagram Stories, the 35-year-old travel blogger shared even more wedding moments, including the groom's first look at his bride, the couple holding hands alter and dancing up a storm at the reception. Lesly also included two videos of the newlyweds passionately kissing by the ocean with the ambitious caption, "we're going to break the internet....it's happening."
Lesley and Alex began dating in 2018, with the drone pilot popping the question on the beach in Los Angeles in February 2020. "The loudest, most assured YES of my life and best decision I've ever made," Lesley shared a year later while looking back on the day, adding to her fiancé, "I love you forever and a day."
The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Nora, in February 2021.
Bachelor Nation was first introduced to Lesley when she appeared on Sean Lowe's season in 2013. She and Dean Unglert then struck up a romance during the first season of The Bachelor Winter Games, which aired in early 2018. However, he did not propose to Lesley at the competition's conclusion, instead presenting her a key to his apartment.
Lesley and Dean officially split after several months in April 2018. While Lesley never addressed what exactly went wrong with their relationship, she made it clear she was looking for an equal after the split.
"I know it's imperative to find someone who chooses us and acknowledges our many layers, who can be open and vulnerable, and most importantly, who is ready," she wrote on Instagram that month. "To meet someone and be met. To be chosen and to choose. To love and to be loved. This is everything."
She continued, "All we need is that same energy reciprocated, and despite how open and loving you attempt to be, people can only meet you as deeply as they've met themselves. Don't be afraid to be the one that loved the most and give everything you had, because you've got to find people who love like you do and who are ready."