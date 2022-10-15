"Heartbroken" Teresa Giudice Reacts to Joe Gorga's Hope for Possible Reconciliation

Making up is easier said than done.
As excitement continues to build for a new season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, fans are curious to see if Teresa Giudice and her brother Joe Gorga can put aside any family drama and reconcile.
But while attending BravoCon 2022 on Oct. 15, Teresa made it clear that any reconciliation will take some time.
"My wedding was really devastating to me that he wasn't there and right now, I'm focusing on my children and my husband," she exclusively told E! News' Erin Lim Rhodes. "I need time to heal. I'm very heartbroken."
Teresa added, "He's my only family. I get chills to even talk about it."
But just one day earlier, E! News asked Joe if there is any room in his heart for forgiveness, and his answer may surprise you.
"Well, there's always room," he said. "What can I say? I love my sister. I really do. I feel like we went back to when we first got on the show. And we're older now, and it shouldn't be this way, and it saddens me. It really does."
Joe continued, "I don't want this. I really don't want this. So, it's not a good situation."
During BravoCon weekend, Melissa Gorga also shed some light on where things stand with her extended family after skipping out on Teresa's wedding to Luis "Louie" Ruelas in August.
"There's always highs and lows in our relationship," she told E! News. "I would say right now, it's definitely one of our lows. We are family and I think right now, the family just needs a little time. I think we need time."
Melissa added, "I feel like Joe and I have had enough. We are exhausted and sometimes family needs space and right now, we need space."
While fans will watch the drama unfold during the show's upcoming 13th season, things appeared to have come to a head in the final weeks of filming.
"There was something that went down at the finale of filming," Melissa previously said on the Aug. 11 episode of her On Display podcast. "Those exact details, I obviously cannot say today. Anything that we have filmed is something that I am not able to talk about."
She added that nobody knows "the full entire story" behind the group's most recent fallout.
