"Heartbroken" Teresa Giudice Reacts to Joe Gorga's Hope for Possible Reconciliation

Watch : Teresa Giudice Reacts to Vicki Gunvalson SHADE at BravoCon 2022

Making up is easier said than done.

As excitement continues to build for a new season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, fans are curious to see if Teresa Giudice and her brother Joe Gorga can put aside any family drama and reconcile.

But while attending BravoCon 2022 on Oct. 15, Teresa made it clear that any reconciliation will take some time.

"My wedding was really devastating to me that he wasn't there and right now, I'm focusing on my children and my husband," she exclusively told E! News' Erin Lim Rhodes. "I need time to heal. I'm very heartbroken."

Teresa added, "He's my only family. I get chills to even talk about it."

But just one day earlier, E! News asked Joe if there is any room in his heart for forgiveness, and his answer may surprise you.

"Well, there's always room," he said. "What can I say? I love my sister. I really do. I feel like we went back to when we first got on the show. And we're older now, and it shouldn't be this way, and it saddens me. It really does."