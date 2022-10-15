Abigail Breslin Opens Up About Past Abusive Relationship

Watch : Abigail Breslin on Recreating "Dirty Dancing's" Iconic Lift

Abigail Breslin marked Domestic Violence Awareness Month by speaking out about her own experience.

In a candid Instagram post, which began with a trigger warning for her followers, the Little Miss Sunshine star shared that she "was in a very abusive relationship for close to two years."

"As a DV survivor I felt compelled to write a little bit about my story," she began her post on Oct. 14. "It all started out perfectly, I was so in love. Unfortunately, my abuser took advantage of my innocence and naïveté and the relationship subsequently became violent."

She continued, "I was beaten on a regular basis, locked into rooms and forced to pretend everything was ok and normal while dealing with intense injuries... injuries most people didn't even see."

Abigail wrote that she'd often use makeup to conceal any bruises on her skin, adding, "because in some way, I still cared for this person."