Tom Brady Makes Solo Appearance at Patriots Owner Robert Kraft's Star-Studded Wedding

Watch : Tom Brady on Dealing "With Life" Amid Gisele Bundchen Split Rumors

As he faces rumors of marital strife, Tom Brady is celebrating the new marriage of an old friend, Robert Kraft.

New England Patriots owner, 81, and Dr. Dana Blumberg, 47, tied the knot and had a star-studded wedding celebration in New York City Oct. 14, his rep confirmed to E! News. Brady was among the celebrity guests and was seen in photos taken at the event. Not pictured: His wife Gisele Bündchen, who have been the subject of breakup rumors after 13 years of marriage.

Other stars who attended Kraft and Blumberg's wedding included several Patriots players, plus Elton John, Ed Sheeran, and Meek Mill, all of whom performed, according to Page Six. Also spotted: Jon Bon Jovi, Kenny Chesney, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, Tommy Hilfiger and NFL commentator Al Michaels, which introduced the couple as husband and wife.

Page Six quoted a source as saying that the wedding was a surprise for the guests and planned three weeks ago. Kraft and Blumberg had invited them to a "Kickoff and a Touchdown" party at the Hall des Lumières in lower Manhattan and told them to dress festively, the outlet said.