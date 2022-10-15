Tom Brady Makes Solo Appearance at Patriots Owner Robert Kraft's Star-Studded Wedding

As he faces rumors of marital strife, Tom Brady is celebrating the new marriage of an old friend, Robert Kraft.
New England Patriots owner, 81, and Dr. Dana Blumberg, 47, tied the knot and had a star-studded wedding celebration in New York City Oct. 14, his rep confirmed to E! News. Brady was among the celebrity guests and was seen in photos taken at the event. Not pictured: His wife Gisele Bündchen, who have been the subject of breakup rumors after 13 years of marriage.
Other stars who attended Kraft and Blumberg's wedding included several Patriots players, plus Elton John, Ed Sheeran, and Meek Mill, all of whom performed, according to Page Six. Also spotted: Jon Bon Jovi, Kenny Chesney, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, Tommy Hilfiger and NFL commentator Al Michaels, which introduced the couple as husband and wife.
Page Six quoted a source as saying that the wedding was a surprise for the guests and planned three weeks ago. Kraft and Blumberg had invited them to a "Kickoff and a Touchdown" party at the Hall des Lumières in lower Manhattan and told them to dress festively, the outlet said.
Brady and Kraft go way back. The seven-time Super Bowl champion, the greatest NFL player of all time, was a quarterback for the Patriots for 20 seasons before he signed with the Bucs in 2020.
This past February, Brady announced he would retire from pro football after 22 years, prompting Kraft to issue a statement of praise, saying, "I will always feel a close bond to him and will always consider him an extension of my immediate family."
One month later, the NFL star reneged on his decision, saying he would return to Tampa for a 23rd NFL season.
Initially, Bündchen responded with enthusiasm, commenting on his Instagram announcement, "Here we go again! Let's go lovvvey! Let's go Bucs!" But in September, Elle quoted her as saying she had "concerns" about his return, adding, "This is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present."
As rumors of marital troubles increased, earlier this month, a source confirmed to E! News that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and supermodel have each retained divorce attorneys.
On Oct. 4, Bündchen was spotted not wearing her wedding ring. Neither she nor Brady have commented about the rumors.